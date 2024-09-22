Utah Hockey Club Set for NHL Debut
The 2024 NHL preseason is underway, meaning the Utah Hockey Club will take to the ice for the first time after their move out of Arizona. Their fans may have to wait a little longer for the first game at the Delta Center, but Utah is ready for their preseason debut against the St. Louis Blues.
Utah and the Blues will travel to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa for a neutral site contest.
Utah is yet to release their lineup for the preseason matchup, but they should have an exciting roster whether it’s prospects and hopefuls or an NHL outfit. They have one of the better prospect pools in the league, headlined by their first ever draft pick as the Utah Hockey Club, Tij Iginla.
The Blues enter the contest less than 24 hours after suffering a 2-1 defeat from the Dallas Stars. Going up against Utah, the Blues will have a healthy mix of NHLers and roster hopefuls.
Highlights for the Blues gameday roster include recent additions Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, who were both acquired from the Edmonton Oilers via offer sheet. Captain Brayden Schenn will also suit up for the first time this preseason.
Utah is listed as the home team for their preseason debut against the Blues. The following day they will take the ice at the Delta Center for the first time against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Utah Hockey Club is set to kick off its inaugural regular season with a home game against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on October 8.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!