Canucks Add Veteran Forward From Oilers
The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a quick retooling after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season and are looking at the Edmonton Oilers for some help. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks are acquiring veteran forward Evander Kane from the Oilers.
The Canucks had a turbulent 2024-25 season that ultimately ended with them falling short of the playoffs. Kane also had a rough time in 2024-25, missing the entire season recovering from offseason surgeries and another during the year. Kane was able to return in time for the Oilers’ playoff run.
Kane has spent the last four seasons with the Oilers, playing in 161 regular season games with 62 goals and 49 assists for 111 points. In 68 playoff games in Edmonton, Kane has picked up 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 total points.
Before either team made an official announcement, Kane tweeted out a thank you to the Oilers organization and their fans, and noted how excited he is to join the Canucks. As a Vancouver native, Kane grew up cheering for the Canucks.
“It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid,” Kane tweeted. “Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown as I did many years ago as a Vancouver Giant.”
Vancouver was Kane’s preference as multiple teams targeted the 16-year NHL veteran once the Oilers’ season ended.
In 930 career games at the NHL level, Kane has scored 326 goals and 291 assists for 617 total points.
According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Oilers are receiving a mid-round pick from the Canucks.
