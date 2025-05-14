Canucks Hire Former Stanley Cup Champion as Coach
Recently, reports claimed that the Vancouver Canucks were looking to hire a first-time head coach to replace the departed Rick Tocchet, and it seems those reports were indeed true.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Canucks are hiring former Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Adam Foote as their new head coach. Foote, 53, has been with the Canucks as an assistant coach since Tocchet arrived in January of 2023.
Prior to his arrival in Vancouver, Foote's only experience came with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, though he only lasted 16 months in the role. Still, it's refreshing to see the Canucks bring in a new face when so many teams seem content to recycle the same coaches over and over again.
As a player, Foote played a key role in the Colorado Avalanche's success in the late 90s and early 2000s. The Toronto native spent 17 seasons with the Avalanche franchise over two seaparate stints, recording 259 points (56 goals, 203 assists) and a plus-129 rating in 967 games. He never lit up the score sheet, but he was simply exceptional on the defensive end, and helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001.
Foote also played three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 49 points (10 goals, 39 assists) and a minus-30 rating in 187 games.
Now, Foote's job is to help the Canucks get back on track after a bitterly disappointing and drama-filled season, a tall order to be sure.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!