Kings Forward Suspended After Vicious Hit vs. Canucks
What seemed inevitable is now confirmed as Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games after an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser Thursday night.
Jeannot laid a nasty hit on Boeser in the first period and promptly received a match penalty, which earned him an automatic suspension with the hearing just determining the length. Vancouver would go on to win 4-2 on the road.
Standing at 6-2 and 220 pounds, Jeannot is no stranger to laying big hits on his opponents. The 27-year-old was previously fined $2,000 for kneeing Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk in March of 2022, but this is his first suspension at the NHL level. That lack of suspension history likely helped him get off relatively easy this time around.
Jeannot is in his first season with the Kings after an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who themselves acquired him from the Nashville Predators for a hefty sum at the 2023 trade deadline.
In 242 career games, he's recorded 82 points (43 goals, 39 assists) and 350 penalty minutes. He has two points (one goal, one assist) and 36 penalty minutes in 15 games this season, averaging 10:28 of ice time.
The bruising forward will be eligible to return when the Kings host the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 16. Until then, Los Angeles will be without its top enforcer for the next week or so.
