Capitals Goalie Sets New Franchise Record
The Washington Capitals were a surprise entrant to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they hope to be a much more threatening opponent this time around. Along with Alex Ovechkin scoring like he’s in his prime again, the Capitals have gotten great work out of new goalie Logan Thompson
The 2024-25 season is Thompson’s first year with the Capitals, and he’s already set a new franchise record. Thanks to a perfect 7-0-0 start to the year, Thompson now holds the Capitals record for longest winning streak by a goalie to kick off their tenure in Washington.
Tomas Vokoun previously held the mark at six straight wins to start the 2011-12 season.
Thompson hasn’t been a perfect goalie through seven games, but he’s gotten perfect outcomes, and that’s all that matters. On top of his perfect record, he has a .910 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average.
A recent 8-1 win over the St. Louis Blues was the first time this season Thompson finished a game while giving up less than two goals. He may not be a top goalie in the NHL, but he’s making sure opposing teams are scoring less than the Capitals, and that’s all the team needs him to do.
Thompson’s hot start has forced Team Canada to keep an eye on his with the 4 Nations Face-Off approaching. Rosters are due in early December and Canada’s goalie situation is leaving a lot to be desired.
Quite a few names have been tossed around as viable options for Canada, but no one has stolen the show as the clear choice. Thompson might be a sleeper choice since he’s off to this perfect start and has better numbers than most of the other names floating around.
Regardless of his standing with the international team, Thompson is making the most of his first year with the Capitals. He was traded to Washington during the 2024 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Thompson represented the Golden Knights at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and has 63 career wins in 110 games played.
