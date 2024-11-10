Insider: Predators Defenseman First of Several Moves Coming
Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro became the most recent veteran player to be placed on waivers. Thanks to a brutal start to the 2024-25 season, the Predators have been in desperate need of a change. Not only do the Predators need a change, but Fabbro wants to be playing.
Before landing on waivers, the Predators had played 14 games, with Fabbro appearing in just six of them. According to Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, the expectation is that Fabbro will clear waivers and be sent to the American Hockey League to get playing time.
Fabbro’s current salary of $2.5 million is likely enough to hold most teams back from claiming him.
Friedman went on to say that Fabbro has been dangled by the Predators for a trade and everyone is hopeful he sees the ice soon.
“He has been available for trade,” Fridman said “I think everyone here is hoping either he will get the chance to play more in the AHL, or this will spur someone to make a move for him.”
Fabbro is still in the prime years of his career at the age of 26, and in the final year of his contract. As a former first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) of the Predators in 2016, Fabbro has appeared in 315 career games.
While averaging exactly 18:00 of ice time per game over the course of his career, Fabbro is perfectly capable of still performing at the NHL level. The busy summer by the Predators front office just pushed him way down the depth chart.
Fabbro is a minus-three with no points through six games played in 2024-25.
No matter what happens with Fabbro on waivers, it looks as though he’s the odd-man out on the Predators’ roster. He’ll be on the move no matter what; either to the AHL, claimed by another NHL team or a trade.
