Canucks Sign Newly Acquired Defenseman to Massive Extension
In just a few games, newly acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson has made quite the impression on the Vancouver Canucks. The team gave up a first-round pick in order to acquire him and winger Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it's clear already how much the organization values Pettersson and his skillset.
The Canucks announced that they signed their newest defender to a huge contract extension. Pettersson, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, agreed to a six-year contract with Vancouver. The new deal kicks in starting next season and carries an average annual value of $5.5 million. The team's general manager, Patrik Allvin, shared the contract update and his excitement to have Petterson locked up for years to come.
"In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top four defenceman,” he said. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term."
The 28-year-old Pettersson is currently in his eighth season in the NHL and now on his third organization in the league. Through 49 games this season, he has three goals and 15 assists for 18 points. Originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2014 draft, he earned his reputation as a top defensive defenseman while with the Penguins.
The Penguins acquired him in a one-for-one trade with the Ducks in 2019. The Pens sent former second-round pick of their own Daniel Sprong in exchange, and Pittsburgh clearly won the deal. Over six and a half seasons with the team, he registered 19 points or more five times, including a career-best 30 points during the 2023-2024 campaign.
