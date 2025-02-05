Flyers Coach Hit With Brutal Burn in Player Survey
Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella has a well-established reputation in the NHL. A polarizing figure, he's a fiery coach with a habit of making memorable clips with the media and behind the bench reactions.
According to a recent player survey however, the Flyers' coach is one not many NHL players are eager to play for. The Athletic conducted a player survey on a variety of topics like the best and worst cities to play in and the best and worst coaches to play for. The poll asked 111 participants the question: "what coach would you least like to play for?" The question elicited 93 responses, and Tortorella captured 38.5% of the responses.
"Tortorella topping the list is no surprise," The Athletic staff wrote. "Though a few players came to his defense and noted that many players really like playing for him."
Torts is in her third season with the Flyers, and Philadelphia is still attempting to move into the contender status under his coaching. They missed the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the club, and they are currently seven points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. With a 23-25-7 record, it seems like the Flyers are still stuck in the same spot they were when Tortorella took over.
Aside from the team's struggles under Tortorella, his personality often clashes with his players. There's been many former players of his that were vocal about their displeasure working with him, and it seems Torts embraces the conflict that sometimes arises in the locker room. It's not every team and players' cup of tea, and it often results in some sour splits between himself and a former employer.
Some other coaches receiving the dishonor were Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks Head Coach Greg Cronin. One other interesting note in these responses was that Mike Babcock captured nearly 8% of the vote. The former Detroit Red Wings, Ducks, and Columbus Blue Jackets bench boss hasn't been in the league since the Blue Jackets hired and he resigned 78 days later. His reputation still precedes him, apparently, and a portion of the league made it clear they wouldn't play for him.
