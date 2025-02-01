Canucks Acquire Top Defenseman From Penguins
Just hours after the Vancouver Canucks pulled off the second blockbuster trade of the NHL season, the team connected with the Pittsburgh Penguins for another. The Canucks acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom, and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2025.
The trade send the former Penguins defenseman to the Canucks after speculation continued all season long. Vancouver and Pittsburgh are noted trade partners, as the management staff for the Canucks is led by the same folks that oversaw the Pittsburgh Stanley Cup teams in 2016 and 2017. This time they link up once again to send a bonafide top-four blue liner to Vancouver.
Pettersson is the biggest piece of this trade and should have the most impact on the Canucks. The 28-year-old defender has played in 47 games this season, recording three goals and 15 assists for 18 points.
The main aspect of Pettersson's game is smart play with the puck. He's excellent in his own zone due to his long reach, active stick, and ability to read the play. He's also very strong at making outlet passes and is a surprising puck carrier when asked to do so.
The Canucks are also getting a versatile forward in Drew O'Connor. Last year, he established a new career-high when he scored 16 goals and added 17 assists. This year has been a bit tougher, but he still has six goals and 16 points in 53 games and should get the chance to slot into Vancouver's top-nine forward group.
In return, the Penguins continue their retooling process. The first-round draft pick they acquired is originally from the New York Rangers and is top-13 protected. That means if the Rangers finish in the bottom 13 of the NHL standings, the draft pick transfers to an unprotected 2026 first-round pick. If the pick stays in 2025, it will give the Pens their second choice in the top 32. They also acquired 18-year-old prospect Melvin Fernstrom, adding another quality prospect to the organization.
The Pens also received two veteran players to fill out their NHL roster. Heinen has 18 points in 53 games with the Canucks this season and also previously spent two seasons in Pittsburgh. Joining him is defender Vincent Desharnais, who has skated in 34 games with the Canucks and gives the Pens another bottom-pairing defender to utilize.
