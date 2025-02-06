Wild Forward Appeals 10-Game Suspension
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was recently handed a 10-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety for a roughing incident against the Ottawa Senators. After getting tangled up in a faceoff, Hartman drove Tim Stutzle’s head into the ice, which the league deemed deliberate.
After just a couple of days, Hartman and the NHLPA have decided they will appeal the suspension. Hartman is considered a repeat offender by the NHL and the collective bargaining agreement, meaning the punishments he faces are more severe.
When a player gets suspended, they must also forfeit some of their salary based on the length of the suspension. A 10-game suspension for Hartman might cost him nearly half a million dollars ($487,804.88).
An appeal from Hartman and the NHLPA could not only reduce the length of the suspension but decrease the amount of salary he must forfeit to the league. Every game he manages to get knocked off the suspension could save him about $48,000.
It’s unlikely Hartman gets all 10 games taken off of the suspension, but any amount will mean big savings in salary.
Hartman has played 48 games this season with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 total points. He’s skated in 628 games over his 11-year NHL career notching 295 points (135G-160A) along the way.
