Golden Knights Roster Takes Hit With Captain's Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights are the top team in the Pacific Division, but they’re about to be short-handed after losing a key forward. Ahead of their contest against the Seattle Kraken, the Golden Knights announced that leading point scorer Mark Stone will be out on a day-to-day basis.
According to the Golden Knights, Stone has been diagnosed with a lower-body injury, and it doesn’t appear to be anything severe. A day-to-day designation is a positive situation for their captain, who has missed a ton of hockey over the past few seasons.
Stone kicked off the 2024-25 season healthy and appeared in 13 games with six goals and 15 assists for 21 total points. The hot start has put Stone among the top point-scorers in the NHL with only a couple of points separating him from Nathan MacKinnon (25 points).
Of his 13 games played, Stone has been held off the scoresheet in just one contest. The Florida Panthers held Stone to no points and just a single shot on goal a little over a week into the season.
The Golden Knights aren’t far removed from winning the Stanley Cup in 2023, but they weren’t expected to be one of best teams in the NHL. The leadership and production of Stone has helped push them through these early-season games. Heading into their contest against the Kraken, the Golden Knights held a 9-3-1 record, the best in the Pacific.
Stone isn’t expected to be out for long, but the Golden Knights will have their work cut out for them without their captain in the lineup.
