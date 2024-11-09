Kraken Re-Acquire Winger from Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken are nemeses in the Pacific Division, but that doesn't mean they can't come together for some business every once in a while. That was the case on this occassion when the two teams announced a trade.
The Kraken acquired winger Daniel Sprong from the Canucks for future considerations. This marks the second time that Sprong will be a member of the Kraken.
Previously, Sprong spent two seasons in Seattle between 2021 and 2023. During his first stint with the club, he established career highs in every offensive category. During the 2022-2023 campaign, he netted 21 goals and added 25 assists for 46 points while averaging a bit over 11 minutes of ice time per game.
After leaving the Kraken for the Detroit Red Wings in the summer of 2023, he only stuck with his new team for one season. Over 76 games with the Wings, he scored 18 goals and finished with 43 points.
That performance didn't set Sprong up for many suitors in free agency this past summer, despite registering another near 20-goal season. Late in the summer, he signed with the Canucks, and at the time the move seemed like a steal for Vancouver.
However, he wasn't a fit with the organization. He averaged around 11:30 minutes of ice time over nine games with the team, he scored a lone goal and added just two assists.
Now, Sprong gets the chance to return to an organization where he thrived. The Kraken are attempting to gain ground in the Pacific Division and return to the postseason after missing it last year. Perhaps with the addition of a former 20-goal scorer, it can be the addition that helps return this team to the playoffs.
For the Canucks, this is another opportunity to give other players a spot in their NHL lineup. The team is becoming a force in the Western Conference, and the loss of Sprong won't change that.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!