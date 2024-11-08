Insider Shuts Down Bruins Trade Rumor
The Boston Bruins haven’t been overly proud of their start to the 2024-25 season. With a 7-7-1 record through 15 games, the Bruins have just been mediocre, and nowhere near where they would like to be.
Playing a role in the Bruins roller coaster start is key forward Trent Frederic. Usually a reliable and heavy-hitting forward, Frederic has just three points (1G-2A) and is a minus-10 rating.
Despite the slow start from Frederic, a report from ESPN’s Kevin Weekes indicated that he is catching eyes on the trade market. Frederic is in the final year of his contract and can still bring a ton of assets for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Bruins don’t have any interest in dealing Frederic.
“Weekes is absolutely correct that Frederic… is drawing interest in the NHL trade market,” rg.org writes. “However, according to a Bruins team source and an NHL executive source, the Bruins are not interested in moving the 26-year-old forward.”
RG was told pretty plainly that Frederic is “not being shopped” by the Bruins and that his name hasn’t popped up on the trade market, yet.
Anything is possible and things can change in an instant, but for the time being, Frederic will remain with the Bruins. There may be interest growing in the upcoming free agent, but the Bruins are standing firm with their guy.
“Would I be surprised that, like ‘Weeksie’ said, teams are interested in Frederic? Not at all,” a source told rg.org. “But as far as I know, the Bruins have not been shopping him at all. Are they listening? Probably, yeah. That’s Donny’s [Sweeney] job as a GM, but that doesn’t mean they’re looking to move him.”
Frederic is in his fifth full NHL season with the Bruins and has played 295 career games in Boston. With 48 goals and 49 assists for 97 total points, he has made a name for himself as a pest on the ice.
Not a dirty player by any mean, but Frederic isn’t afraid of the rougher part of the game. He’ll fight, lay big hits, and get under an opponent’s skin after whistles. He’s the prototypical Boston Bruin.
It could be that play style that makes the Bruins want to keep Frederic around.
