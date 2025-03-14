Golden Knights Sign Star Goalie to Extension
Not long after Elliotte Friedman reported the Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on an extension for goalie Adin Hill, pen was put to paper. The Golden Knights tweeted that they had signed Hill to a six-year contract extension.
The confirmation of the extension was first reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger where he noted the Golden Knights will pay Hill $6.25 million annually for the next six seasons. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Hill signed a two-year extension worth $4.9 million annually, and that was immediately following their Stanley Cup run.
Backed by Hill for 16 playoff games in 2023, Hill helped lead the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, going 11-4 during that run.
Over his three-year career with Vegas, Hill has secured a 59-30-7 record in 101 games played with the Golden Knights. With a .910 save percentage and 2.57 goals against average, Hill has a chance to secure legacy status in Vegas as the young franchise’s top goalie.
In 175 career games between three different teams, Hill has an 88-62-12 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average.
Hill was originally a third-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 where he went on to play 49 games. Before joining the Golden Knights, Hill played a season with the San Jose Sharks.
