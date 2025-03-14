Islanders, Veteran Winger Closing In On New Contract
The New York Islanders are falling further out of the Eastern Conference playoff race as the regular season reaches its final stretch. With 18 games remaining, they are six points back of the final Wild Card spot and have four teams in front of them. It's a tough road ahead, but the team isn't quite out of it.
The Islanders are jockeying for the postseason, but their general manager, Lou Lamoriello, also has an eye toward next season. At the trade deadline, one of his main points of business was to hammer out a contract extension with pending free agent winger Kyle Palmieri. A few weeks later, it appears there's been positive steps in negotiations and a new deal could be imminent. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the latest updates on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts.
"It sounds like that one's really gaining traction, too..." he said. "It sure sounds like there's a lot of people who believe that one is gonna come to fruition. We'll see, we'll see. I don't like to guess with the Islanders, but there was definitely talk that that one was making progress."
As Friedman states, there isn't a deal to report yet. But, with the traction both sides are gaining, it seems only a matter of time until one is announced.
Palmieri has been with the Islanders since the 2020-2021 season, when they acquired him from the New Jersey Devils. Since joining the Isles, he's been one of their top scorers and most consistent players. The 34-year-old winger scored 30 goals in 80 games last season and has 20 goals, 21 assists, and 41 points in 64 games this year.
The winger is coming off a contract that paid him $5 million annually. He is currently the team's fourth-highest paid forward, and that will likely continue with this next deal.
