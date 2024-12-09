Golden Knights Goalie Named Third Star of Week
The Vegas Golden Knights went through a perfect week, going 3-0-0 against a couple of the strongest offensive teams in the NHL. In three games against the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars, the Golden Knights forced their way to the top of the Pacific Division.
A big reason for the Golden Knights’ success has been their goalie Adin Hill. In a pair of outings, Hill led the Golden Knights to two wins, including a 1-0 shutout over Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
The NHL recognized Hill’s performance by naming him the third star of the week. With a 2-0-0 run, Hill reached a .971 save percentage and only allowed two goals on 68 shots faced.
Hill’s two wins helped him add to a point streak that now sits at five games. In 18 games played this year, he has a 12-4-2 record with a pair of shutouts, .905 save percentage, and 2.63 goals against average.
It was a good week for Hill as he was also officially named to Team Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Sharing a goalie room with Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens, Hill might be emerging as the starting goalie.
Goaltending is by far Team Canada’s weakest area, but Hill is on a good streak and has the best numbers of anyone in that trio.
The NHL also named the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point and the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk as the second and first stars of the week. Point will join Hill on Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, and Tkachuk is set to represent the United States.
