Shorthanded Devils Earn Third Straight Victory Over Oilers
The New Jersey Devils have been decimated by injuries lately. In the span of a few weeks, they've lost Jack Hughes, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Dougie Hamilton for the remainder of the regular season and possibly the rest of the season depending on the length of their postseason run.
A shorthanded Devils team took on the Edmonton Oilers at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Armed with a healthy lineup, the Oilers entered with a bit of a mismatch. The Devils didn't blink, however, and they defeated the Oilers by a score of 3-2. The win made it three in a row for the Devils.
Leading the way for the Devils is forward Jesper Bratt. He's stepped up in the absence of Hughes and been the team's best forward. Against the Oilers, he netted a goal and added two assists. It brought his season totals to 19 goals, 57 assists, and 76 points in 67 games.
Bratt also set up the game-winning goal for the Devils, scored by young defender Simon Nemec. The 21-year-old Nemec has had a trying season bouncing back and forth between the lineup and being a healthy scratch. With the injuries to a pair of veteran blue liners, the exciting prospect is back in the lineup.
Halfway through the third period, the Devils were working the puck in the offensive zone. As they cycled it up to their offensive blue line, Nemec corralled the puck and dropped it off to Bratt. A moment or two later, Bratt fed Nemec for a one-timed laser that beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.
The win improved the Devils' record to 36-25-6 and improved their cushion over the New York Rangers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. With the team facing a rash of injuries, they've stayed afloat, collected points, and now aim to make it four wins in a row in their next contest.
