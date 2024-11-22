Golden Knights Sign Star Forward to Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights are currently the top team in the Pacific Division and are hoping for another long playoff run after losing in the first round last season. Before they can turn their attention to the postseason, however, they cleaned up a piece of business within the lineup.
The Golden Knights announced that they have signed 26-year-old forward Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension. The deal will keep Howden with the Golden Knights through the 2029-30 season at an affordable $2.5 million annually.
Howden's current deal is in it's final year and sits at $1.9 million against the salary cap.
Howden isn’t normally a go-to face on the Golden Knights’ roster, but he’s off to a stellar start this season. In 20 games played, he is tied for second on the team in goals with eight. He’s got an extra assist for nine total points on the year.
This is Howden’s fourth season with the Golden Knights after being traded there from the New York Rangers ahead of the 2021-22 season. In 193 games with the Golden Knights, Howden has scored 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 total points.
Howden played all 22 games of the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run in 2023 and scored 10 total points (5G-5A).
Despite starting his NHL career with the Rangers, Howden was originally a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, but traded to the Rangers before making his NHL debut.
In 371 career games at the NHL level, Howden has scored 47 goals and 63 assists for 110 total points.
Holding down a bottom-six forward spot in the Golden Knights’ lineup, Howden has been a key piece to the team’s success and will continue to be for at least five more years.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!