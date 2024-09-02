Golden Knights Forward Sees Stanley Cup Chance
The Vegas Golden Knights enter the 2024-2025 season with the same Stanley Cup ambitions they've had since their inaugural season. The 2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Golden Knights are again slated to be a powerhouse in the Western Conference. And that expectation comes despite losing two valuable forwards in Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault.
The reason why the Golden Knights are so confident in their championship abilities is pretty simple: their forward group is elite. They lost two members of their Stanley Cup-winning roster, but they also are set to have center Tomas Hertl play his first full season in Vegas.
Hertl was acquired by the Golden Knights at the trade deadline this past season. The 30 year-old forward spent the entirety of his career prior with the San Jose Sharks, establishing himself as one of the most underrated goal scorers in the NHL. Returning from a knee injury with a brand new organization, he managed just six regular season games and all seven postseason contests. Speaking on the NHL's European Media Tour, Hertl discussed his less than ideal start with the Knights and his excitement and eagerness to start his first full season with the team.
"Everything was new," he said. "System was new. Players was new. You're in the one spot for a long time, so (if there is a change on your team), you just have to know one player what he can do. Now (you have to know) really what 19 playres doing, plus new system, new building."
As Hertl touches on, there was nothing overly impressive about Hertl's first 13 games with Vegas. Now that he's had time to acclimate, there's plenty of optimism heading into his first full season.
“They want to be pushing the limits, get guys,” he said. “It’s for sure getting in the playoff and far as you can. They won it, and they want to do it again. That’s why I got there too, because I see there is chance."
A healthy and motivated Hertl is exactly what the Golden Knights need. With Jack Eichel firmly in the role of top center, Hertl can slot in seamlessly as the second-line pivot. This will also allow William Karlsson to center his own line as well. With an imposing roster, Hertl is ready to help the Golden Knights push for their second Stanley Cup championship.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!