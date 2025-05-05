Golden Knights Are Western Conference Stanley Cup Favorites
After a pair of Game 7s the Western Conference is finally set for the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite having a relatively quiet season, the Vegas Golden Knights have the best odds of making the Stanley Cup Final out of any team in the West.
According to moneypuck.com, the Golden Knights have a 28% chance of making the Cup Final, topping the Western Conference.
The Winnipeg Jets are just behind with a 27.5% chance of reaching the Final. The Dallas Stars follow with 24.6%. And the reigning Western Conference champions bring up the rear with 19.9% odds of making the Final.
None of the four Western teams seems completely out of it and are sure to put on great showings in their second-round series.
The Golden Knights are coming off a victory over the Minnesota Wild, an opening-round series that needed six games to complete. The Wild actually outscored the Golden Knights 19-18 in the series.
Vegas won three of their four games but just one goal, with a pair of contests needing an overtime period.
Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel led the way offensively for the Golden Knights, both recording five points in the six games. Hertl picked up three goals compared to Eichel’s one.
Adin Hill made 125 saves on 142 shots faced in goals for the Golden Knights, going 4-2 with a .880 save percentage.
With the Golden Knights expected to come out of the West, the odds believe they will take on the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. MoneyPuck gives the Panthers a 28.8% chance of making the Final, the best percentage in the Eastern Conference.
The Panthers took care of cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning, and are given the edge over their upcoming opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Golden Knights won’t have an easy ride in Round 2 against the Oilers but are seen as favorites according to MoneyPuck with a 55.8% chance of advancing.
