NHL Lessons Learned: First Round Frenzy
The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially complete. There were some shocking moments, as well as completely expected ones. The second round matchups are now set, so let's dive into a few of the lessons learned from the opening round of this year's postseason.
1. Goaltending Clinics
The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals are moving on for one reason: goaltending. Each team is getting excellent play from their starting goalie, with Hurricanes starter Frederik Andersen posting a 1.59 goals-against average through the first round. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky looks like the Stanley Cup-winning puck-stopper he was last season. Logan Thompson has battled through injuries for the Capitals to post a 2.23 GAA through five games played.
2. Rantanen Catching Fire
Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen completed his redemption arc in the opening round. His Game 7 hat-trick made NHL history, as he became the first player to record his three goals in a single period. His production led the way for the Stars, and Dallas is now moving on to the second round.
Rantanen is playing like a man possessed, and if this is the level he will play the rest of the playoffs at, he has the chance to bring the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals single-handedly.
3. Rookie Impact
The first round featured various impressive performances from rookies around the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens were led by first-year puck-mover Lane Hutson, who finished the series with five points. The Carolina Hurricanes are getting quality production from Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven, and they are in the second round, hoping for that to continue. The St. Louis Blues have a future top-six forward in Jimmy Snuggerud, fitting in seamlessly with the NHL lineup. This year's rookie class is one of the best in recent memory, and they are showing that again in the postseason.
