Flames Relying on Championship Experience From Latest Signing
For Calgary Flames' forward Ryan Lomberg, the decision to leave the Florida Panthers was a difficult one. After spending the last four years in the Sunshine State and winning a Stanley Cup championship last season, why would he want to play anywhere else?
For Lomberg, the decision to come to the Flames made the change much easier to digest. Lomberg began his NHL career in the Calgary organization after his amateur career.
Following his time with the University of Maine, Lomberg started playing in the ECHL and AHL within the Flames' organization. After two seasons working his way up, Lomberg finally made his NHL debut during the 2017-2018 season. He couldn't snare a full-time role in their lineup, and he'd spend the majority of the next season in the AHL before joining the Panthers.
Now during his second stint with the Flames, Lomberg is excited about the chance to join a young team and contribute in ways he wasn't able to the first time around. Speaking to TSN, he was asked why he chose to return to Calgary this summer.
"First and foremost the city and the fans are incredible," he said. "Obviously too, you look at the team. And they're a younger team with some real top-end guys and I'm excited to bring some of my energy and relentless and physicality."
Not only will the Flames count on Lomberg to help their bottom-six, he'll strengthen their team culture and mindset. It's easy to see that his championship experience is valued in Calgary, and he wants to make sure he lives up to those expectations over the next few years.
"It's hard than people think it is (winning the Stanley Cup)," he said. "It takes full on commitment from top to bottom and I'm excited to be a part of that."
Lomberg brings 257 games of NHL experience to the Flames, who are desperate for experience to supplement their young roster. His best season came in 2022-2023, when he recorded 12 goals and 20 points with the Panthers. He also has 32 postseason games under his belt, all of which were played with the Panthers.
