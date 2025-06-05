NHL Inspires Change to NBA All-Star Format
The concept of the All-Star Game has been changing across just about every sport as interest and level of competition decline across all four major sports leagues in North America. The NHL, however, may have charted a path that other leagues will follow.
The 4 Nations Face-Off was a massive success as a mini-international tournament that took the place of the 2025 NHL All-Star Game. The 4 Nations didn’t feature every country represented in the NHL, but it caught a ton of attention and basketball took direct notes.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver referenced the NHL’s 4 Nations tournament when discussing changes that will come to their own All-Star Game.
“It so happens that next season, [the NBA All-Star Game] will be smack in the middle of the Winter Olympics,” Silver said on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “What better time to feature some form of USA against the world?”
According to Silver, the NBA will experiment with an international game of their own, pitting the top players from the United States against the top players from around the world. Basketball is one of the most popular sports around the globe thanks to some of the NBA’s top talent coming from international countries.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a native of Greece and has Nigerian parents. Nikola Jokic is from Serbia and Luka Doncic is from Slovenia.
Silver told Breakfast Ball that the NBA is drawing from the 4 Nations Face-Off as inspiration.
“I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did,” Silver said. “Which was a huge success. Going back, last summer our Olympic competition was a huge success.”
Fans want to see international competition and the NHL set the bar for every other sport to cross. Over 16 million people tuned in to watch the 4 Nations final between the United States and Canada.
Other sports like basketball are following in the NHL’s lead and are ready to take a dive into more international competition.
