Capitals Place Assistant Coach on Leave During NHL Investigation
The Capitals announced via X that assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on a team-imposed leave of absence, pending the outcome of an NHL investigation.
Washington confirmed the decision in a brief statement posted on social media, noting that Love will remain away from the club until the league’s review is complete. The team did not disclose the nature of the investigation and said no further comment would be provided at this time.
Love, 41, joined the Capitals in July 2024 after two successful seasons as head coach of the Calgary Wranglers, the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. He guided the Wranglers to back-to-back Pacific Division titles and was named the AHL’s coach of the year in both 2022 and 2023, a rare feat that helped elevate his reputation as one of the game’s top young coaching candidates.
The investigation reportedly began earlier this offseason, around the time Love was considered for multiple NHL vacancies. He interviewed for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coaching job, making it to the final round of consideration before the Penguins hired former Rangers assistant Dan Muse. His name has also surfaced in connection with other organizations in recent years, reinforcing his standing as a coach on the rise.
Love’s coaching career began in the junior ranks, where he served as an assistant in the Western Hockey League with Everett and Saskatoon. Known for his intensity and ability to connect with players, he quickly worked his way into a head coaching role in the AHL, where his teams were recognized for structure, discipline and player development.
Before turning to coaching, Love spent parts of six seasons as a player in the WHL and ECHL. A rugged defenseman, he never reached the NHL but developed a reputation as a hard-nosed leader, often wearing the captain’s “C” at the minor league level. Those leadership traits were widely cited as reasons he was sought after as a coach.
For the Capitals, the timing of the leave creates uncertainty heading into the 2025–26 season. Training camp is underway, and coaching staffs typically divide duties by position groups and special teams. Love was expected to play a significant role in systems work and player development, areas where his absence will now be felt.
No timeline has been provided for the NHL’s investigation or for when Love could return to his position. Until then, Washington will move forward with the remainder of head coach Spencer Carbery’s staff assuming additional responsibilities.
The Capitals open the regular season next month with playoff expectations in a crowded Eastern Conference, but for now, an off-ice matter has cast a shadow over their preparations.
