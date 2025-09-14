Maple Leafs Goalie Lays Out Contract Expectations
The Toronto Maple Leafs seemingly solved their goaltending issues last season. The arrival of Stanley Cup winner Anthony Stolarz paired with Joseph Woll was the team’s strongest tandem in the Auston Matthews Era, and now the organization is seeking to keep the duo together for the long term.
The first step of that for the Maple Leafs is signing Stolarz to a new deal. For his next contract, Stolarz’s priority is simple. He spoke with Nick Alberta and Jay Rosehill on The Leafs Nation recently and laid out the one thing he’s seeking.
“Just getting paid fairly,” he said. “Something that helps the team, but at the same time, shows that they believe in me. Like I said, I’ll leave that to the agent and (Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving) Tre. For me, it’s more or less just go out there and continue to do what I do.”
The veteran goalie is entering the final season of his current contract, making $2.5 million. It’s a steal for a puck-stopper who posted a goals-against average of 2.14 last season and 2.03 the season prior with the Florida Panthers. In 33 starts with Toronto last year, he compiled a record of 21-8-3 with four shutouts and a .926 save percentage.
Stolarz was also the goalie who stepped up for the Maple Leafs in the postseason. Starting seven postseason contests before being knocked out due to injury, he went 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .901. If not for a collision with Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in Game 1 of their second-round matchup, he may have lead the Leafs past his former team.
The good news for the Leafs is they should have the salary cap space to accommodate a raise for Stolarz and they don’t have to move too much to make him the highest-paid goalie on the team. Woll is signed through the 2027-2028 season with an average salary cap hit of $3.66 million. With a projected $24 million in cap space next summer, the Leafs could offer Stolarz an annual salary of $4 million or higher and be in great position to keep adding to the team’s future.
The 31-year-old has gone from former fifth-round pick in 2012 to one of the top net minders in the NHL. Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers, he played just 19 NHL games with the organization and bounced around to other franchises like the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers before landing with the Panthers.
Stolarz’s breakout happened once he joined the powerful Panthers franchise. Serving as the backup for Sergei Bobrovsky in 2023-2024, he made 24 starts. Those 24 starts were enough to secure his status as a starter in the league and the main reason the Leafs acquired him before last season began.
