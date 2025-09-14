NHL Executive Floats Idea of Outdoor Game in Europe
The NHL has embraced their international presence and community with the increased effort and participation in the league’s Global Series and European Player Media Tour, but there may be even more action in Europe awaiting the NHL. This upcoming campaign will kick off with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins meeting in Stockholm, Sweden for two contests, marking the 15th season international games will be played in the NHL.
According to NHL President of Events and Content Steve Mayer, the NHL envisions taking this one step further. That step would include hosting one of their Stadium Series games at a European venue. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period shared the insight after speaking with Mayer at the recent NHL/NHLPA North American Media Tour.
”Mayer also told us he wouldn’t be surprised if the NHL plays a Stadium Series game overseas in Europe in the coming years,” he wrote.
What makes the comment so interesting is that it wasn’t a previously expected topic of conversation. The reporters on hand expected to hear about the latest plans for the 2026 NHL Draft and possibly gain some hints at pending outdoor games on the horizon. But instead Mayer offered this golden nugget.
Maximize Your Audience
This idea floated by Mayer is a game-changer for the NHL, but also the logical next step. The international pull that this league has expanded over the past decade and is trending to expand even further. The game has more and more players from countries outside of North America with each passing season, growing the international audience at a steady rate.
Look at this upcoming Global Series as a perfect example. Neither the Penguins or Predators are top teams in the league, but their Swedish superstars are attraction enough to know that these games in Stockholm will be a major success. The Penguins have Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell on their roster, two players slated to represent the country at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, while the Predators have one of the best Swedish scorers in the world in Filip Forsberg.
It’s also why previous trips overseas have continued to be smashing successes. The more global the NHL’s player population becomes, the more the league can grow their audiences in those areas of the world. The league now has players from countries like Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Germany,, Russia, Switzerland and Slovakia. Each of these countries already has their own professional leagues or teams within a larger professional circuit, meaning they have the facilities and fan bases to make a trip worthwhile.
There are no set plans for the NHL to host a Stadium Series or Winter Classic game in Europe, but it feels like it’s coming. If Mayer’s comments are any indication, the NHL has its sights set on continuing to grow the game all over the world.
