Capitals Place Defenseman on Waivers
As the Washington Capitals continue to prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season, they are being forced to make tough roster cuts. Plenty of players are hitting the waiver wire, but the Capitals made a surprising move by placing defenseman Ethan Bear on waivers.
The 27-year-old Bear played 24 games with the Capitals in 2023-24 and scored four points (1G-3A). In three preseason games this year, Bear put up a pair of assists.
Bear is entering the final year of a contract that earns him $2,062,500 against the salary cap. With the Capitals likely looking to send Bear to the American Hockey League, $915,500 of his salary will still count against the cap.
The Capitals had a stacked lineup of defenders heading into camp, and Bear was going to have his work cut out for him. As a right-shot defenseman, Bear was battling with Matt Roy and Trever van Riemsdyk for a possible role.
In 275 career games at the NHL level, Bear has scored 17 goals and 50 assists for 67 total poinst. Having also spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Vancouver Canucks, Bear holds a career minus-14 rating.
The rest of the 31 teams around the league will have a chance to claim Bear off waivers and take on the full load on his contract. If a team believes Bear can still be a useful depth defender, they may be willing to take on the deal for a season.
If Bear passes through waivers, the Capitals can freely send him to the AHL where he can start the season with the Hershey Bears.
Along with Bear, the Capitals also placed forward Michael Sgarbossa on waivers.
