Watch: Stars Defenseman Shatters Glass During Practice
Thomas Harley might have one of the hardest shots on the Dallas Stars, and he showed it off during a preseason practice. The 23-year-old Stars defenseman missed an open net during a drill, striking the glass behind the cage.
Harley’s shot was hard enough, and placed just right, that the tempered glass shattered with some pieces seemingly exploding out of place.
The glass that surrounds an ice hockey rink is designed to withstand the force of hard pucks and body checks, but sometimes players find just the right mark. Harkey's shot was hard enough to spider web the entire pane and cause some of loose pieces at the top to literally jump out of place.
It didn't even look like a threatening shot from Harley, either. Not a massive slapshot from the point, but rather a fading writer that just hit a perfect mark. Obviously, Harley still some power behind the shot.
“Yeah, been doing too many bicep curls.”
Causing the glass behind the net to burst into a million pieces isn’t a great example of his accuracy, but Harley can brag about how hard he rifles the puck. Before becoming the glass’ worst nightmare, he already did a good job of showing off his shooting ability.
During the 2023-24 season, Harley scored 15 goals, good enough to lead all Stars defensemen. He picked up a power play goal, short handed goal, and three game-winners in 79 games played.
The Stars recently signed Harley to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $4 million, just enough to afford a replacement panel of glass at the Stars practice facility.
The Stars open their 2024-25 season on October 10 against the Minnesota Wild. Hopefully goalies around the NHL are taking notice of Harley’s cannon of a shot and are preparing with some extra padding.
