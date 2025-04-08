Jets 2021 First-Round Pick Retires for Medical Reasons
Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, announced his retirement from professional hockey on Wednesday.
Lucius, 21, released a statement through his agency, Newport Sports.
"It is with great disappointment that I am announcing my retirement from playing
professional hockey," Lucius said. "Recently, I was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) which is a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body.
"As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky. With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."
Hailing from Lawrence, Kan., Lucius has spent the past two seasons exclusively with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets' AHL affiliate. He had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games this season.
Lucius last played against the Iowa Wild on Feb. 9. Five days later on Feb. 14, Moose head coach Mark Morrison said that Lucius had a medical condition that "needs a little bit further evaluation."
"I have been fortunate to have incredible support from my family, friends, and the
Winnipeg Jets organization," Lucius said. "Mark Chipman, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Craig Heisinger, Dr. Peter MacDonald and all the great medical and training staff of the Jets and Moose
have helped me through a very challenging time. I particularly want to thank Mike Keane who consistently checked in on me and cared for me as a person as well as a player. Finally, I want to thank all of my current and former teammates and coaches. I feel blessed to have experienced all that hockey gave me over the years even though I am crushed that I cannot continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NHL."
"I look forward to being an advocate for those suffering with EDS and to all that is
ahead of me."
Cruz Lucius, Chaz' younger brother, is currently playing at Arizona State and is an unsigned prospect in the Pittsburgh Penguins' system.
