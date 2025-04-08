Alex Ovechkin’s Goal Chase Set More than One Record

🚨 IT'S A RECORD BREAKER 🚨



🏒 1.3 million viewers were tuned in to TNT/truTV on Sunday for Alex Ovechkin's historic moment.



The full @Capitals/@NYIslanders game averaged 905k viewers, the most watched non-Winter Classic regular season game on TNT Sports networks all time. https://t.co/OMkPwzJMgm