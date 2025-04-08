Red Wings Must Win to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting to take shape, but there is still a slim chance that the Detroit Red Wings make a late surge. Sitting six points behind the Montreal Canadiens, the Red Wings are heading into a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
With a 36-33-7 record, the Red Wings are set for battle against the Canadiens in a game that could easily make or break Detroit’s season. The Canadiens hold a 38-30-9 record, and have the six-point advantage, but a Red Wings win would cut that to four and they have an extra game in hand.
The Canadiens lead may have the lead in the playoff race, but the Red Wings still have time to make a push.
According to moneypuck.com, a win over the Canadiens in regulation would push the Red Wings chances of making the playoffs to 12.4%. Still not a high number, but more than double from their current 5.6%.
If the Red Wings find victory, it will take a big chunk out of the Canadiens chances to reach the postseason. Again, not take them out of the running completely, but cut their percentage to 74.7%.
It’s a massive game for both teams; if the Red Wings win, they take another step toward possibly ending the longest playoff drought in franchise history. If the Canadiens win, they continue to add to their lead in the Eastern Conference wild card race.
MoneyPuck is also predicting a very tight game. It’s basically a coin flip with the Canadiens having a 50.1% chance at victory compared to the Red Wings’ 49.9%.
This is a crucial game for both teams and could be the difference between a long offseason and competing for the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings have picked up points in four straight and are desperate for a playoff run.
