Senators Close to Long-Awaited Return to Playoffs
The Ottawa Senators haven’t seen action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since they were eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. In the seven years since, the Senators and their fanbase have been on a roller coaster ride that has taken them to the depths of the NHL.
While it wasn’t long ago the Senators were one of the worst teams in the NHL, they are on the cusp of ending their playoff drought. With a 42-29-6 record, the Senators are holding the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and are on the verge of ending their playoff drought. The Senators enter their meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets with clinching scenarios.
If the Senators defeat the Blue Jackets in any fashion they will punch their ticket back to the postseason.
If the Senators do not defeat the Blue Jackets, however, there is still a possible path for clinching. A lot will hinge on the meeting between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.
If the Senators walk away as overtime losers against the Blue Jackets, they will look for any result that isn’t a Red Wings regulation win over the Canadiens.
There is one last scenario that can officially seal a playoff spot in Ottawa and it’s a simple Red Wings loss to the Canadiens in any fashion.
The Red Wings are in must-win territory against the Canadiens, making things a little tough for the Senators, but luckily for Ottawa they can take care of their own business. A simple win for themselves over the Blue Jackets will be enough to end their drought.
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Senators have been looking forward to a return to the postseason, especially after years of poor seasons and turmoil.
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Senators were a sneaky pick to make the postseason. Everyone knew they were a team on the rise, but now they are looking to contend for the first time with their current young core.
