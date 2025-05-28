Jets Captain To Miss Start of Next Season
The Winnipeg Jets fell short of expectations after winning the 2024-25 President’s Trophy, but they are retooling and looking forward to next season. Despite the high hopes, the Jets will likely have to start the 2025-26 season without their captain.
The Jets announced that captain Adam Lowry underwent a successful hip surgery and is expected to be sidelined for five to six months. Lowry played 73 games during the 2024-25 regular season and didn’t miss a single playoff game.
Lowry never showed signs of needing postseason surgery, averaging almost 17:30 in ice time throughout the playoffs.
In 13 playoff games this season, Lowry scored four goals, including the double overtime game-winner in Game 7 of their opening-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
In his 73 games played during the regular season, Lowry notched 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 total points.
With a timetable of five to six months, it’s likely the 32-year-old captain will miss the first chunk of the 2025-26 season. A five-month timeline lands a return in late October, at least a few weeks after the puck drops on the new campaign.
The 2025-26 season is also the last year of Lowry’s contract with the Jets.
