Jets Captain To Miss Start of Next Season

The captain of the Winnipeg Jets underwent a successful hip surgery and will be sidelined for five to six months.

May 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) takes the ice to skate in warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
The Winnipeg Jets fell short of expectations after winning the 2024-25 President’s Trophy, but they are retooling and looking forward to next season. Despite the high hopes, the Jets will likely have to start the 2025-26 season without their captain.

The Jets announced that captain Adam Lowry underwent a successful hip surgery and is expected to be sidelined for five to six months. Lowry played 73 games during the 2024-25 regular season and didn’t miss a single playoff game.

Lowry never showed signs of needing postseason surgery, averaging almost 17:30 in ice time throughout the playoffs.

In 13 playoff games this season, Lowry scored four goals, including the double overtime game-winner in Game 7 of their opening-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

In his 73 games played during the regular season, Lowry notched 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 total points.

With a timetable of five to six months, it’s likely the 32-year-old captain will miss the first chunk of the 2025-26 season. A five-month timeline lands a return in late October, at least a few weeks after the puck drops on the new campaign.

The 2025-26 season is also the last year of Lowry’s contract with the Jets.

