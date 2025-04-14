Jets Secure Franchise's First President's Trophy
The Winnipeg Jets opened the 2024-25 season on an incredible 15-1-0 run and haven’t looked back ever since. As the regular season nears its conclusion and the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach, the Jets are already adding to their trophy room.
After already securing the Central Division for the first time in franchise history, the Jets are taking home their first ever President’s Trophy. Awarded annually to the team with the best regular season record, the Jets secured the 2024-25 President’s Trophy thanks to the Washington Capitals losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
With a 55-21-4 record for 114 points through 80 games, the Jets cannot be caught in the regular season standings. The Jets were racing with the Capitals all season as the two top teams in the NHL, but the Jets officially took the edge.
While the Jets offense has been flying high all season, much of the success in 2024-25 can be credited to superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Through a league-leading 62 appearances between the pipes, Hellebuyck has a league-leading 46 wins.
Riding his 46-12-3 record, Hellebuyck is also leading the NHL in save percentage (.924), goals against average (2.02), and shutouts (8).
Already a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, including his second coming last season, Hellebuyck is running away with the honor as the NHL’s best goalie for the second straight year.
Hellebuyck is putting up MVP-level numbers while the rest of his team continues to roll around him. Kyle Connor has reached a career-high 96 points(41G-55A) to lead the Jets in scoring.
Mark Scheifele isn’t far behind with 38 goals and 47 assists for 85 total points. A whopping 11 players have 30 or more points on the Jets roster this season.
For those that are superstitious, winning the President’s Trophy often means they won’t make it far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If Hellebuyck can keep up the MVP-caliber work and the offense doesn’t fade away, the Jets are going to be a tough team to beat in the postseason.
