Jets Goalie Named Second Star of Week
With a new season about a week old, the NHL has announced their first round of Three Stars, and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk was rewarded for his start. The NHL named Hellebuyck their Second Star of the Week after a perfect start to the year.
In three games played, Hellebuyck picked up three wins including a shutout over the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener. In those three appearances, Hellebuyck has allowed just two goals on 83 total shots faced.
With 81 saves, Hellebuyck is the early leader in the NHL in that category. Scoring may be up across the league in recent seasons, but Hellebuyck was one of seven netminders to secure a shutout in the opening week of the season.
With a .976 save percentage and 0.66 goals against average, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner is picking up right where he left off.
Hellebuyck picked up the second Vezina Trophy of his career in 2023-24 on the back of a 37-19-4 season with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals against average.
The Jets are hopeful they can continue to ride the wave of Hellebuyck and secure a comfortable spot in the playoff race. Starting 3-0 doesn’t guarantee their spot, but it gives them a good head start.
Having a player like Hellebuyck between the pipes will also play a huge role in the success of the Jets all season long.
