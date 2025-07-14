Jets Re-Sign Restricted Free Agent Center
The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitration with one of the restricted free agents. The team continued the offseason with two of their most important forwards, Morgan Barron and Gabe Vilardi, still needing new contracts.
The Jets took care of one more piece of business as the summer continues. The organization and Barron agreed to a new, two-year deal. The contract will carry an average annual value of $1.85 million. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was one of the first to report the agreement.
Barron was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the 2017 draft. A sixth-round pick, he worked his way up the professional ranks before making his NHL debut during the 2020-2021 season. He spent two seasons bobbing back-and-forth between the Rangers' NHL and AHL rosters before New York packaged him in a deal for center Andrew Copp in 2022.
Since joining the Jets, Barron has become a dependable bottom-six center. In three full seasons with the organization, he's skated in at least 70 games per season. He's reached or surpassed the 15-point mark in all three years as well. He recorded an offensive best 11 goals during the 2023-2024 campaign. Last year, he appeared in 74 regular-season games and finished with eight goals, seven assists and 15 points while averaging 10:23 minutes of ice time. Overall, he's played in 256 NHL games between the two organizations, totaling 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points.
The Jets were the top team in the NHL last season, capturing the organization's first-ever Presidents' Trophy. They were eliminated prematurely in the postseason, and they are trying to right those wrongs in the upcoming season. Having their depth solidified will go a long way, making this deal with Barron a massive step for the Jets.
