Former Sharks Captain Wins Amateur Golf Tournament
Former San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is enjoying his post-NHL life. The veteran of over 1,300 NHL games was a staple in the San Jose franchise before finishing his career as a member of the Dallas Stars.
Hockey might not be Pavelski’s main sport anymore, as the former Sharks’ captain is making waves as a golfer. Pavelski recently competed in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, and finished the event in unbelievable fashion. During his final round, Pavelski was heading toward another top-10 finish at the event. That was until Pavelski drilled his eagle putt on the 18th hole. The 25-footer rolled perfectly right to left and fell into the cup, giving the American-born former hockey player his first championship at the tournament.
Following the win, Pavelski thanked the support from fans at the tournament. He shouted out the horde of Sharks and Stars fans who made their presence known over the weekend.
”I'd like to give a little shout out to all the Sharks fans, the Bay Area fans... it doesn't go unnoticed when I hear you guys shouting, cheering from behind the rope," he said. "And then you sprinkle in a few Dallas fans. I saw out there a kid with a 16 jersey out there... The hockey side is special and the connections I had with the fans in San Jose and Dallas means the world to me.”
Pavelski beat out an impressive group of celebrities and professional athletes to claim the tournament. Finishing in second place was former MLB all-star pitcher John Smoltz. Musician Jake Owen came in third, former MLS star Taylor Twellman came in fourth and multiple-time NBA champion and MVP Steph Curry finished in fifth place.
Pavelski wrapped up his NHL career following the 2023-2024 campaign. Even in the later stages of his playing days, he was still a productive scorer and top-six forward. During his final regular season with the Stars, he recorded 27 goals and 67 points in 82 contests and appeared in 19 postseason games as well. A border line Hall of Famer, Pavelski is seemingly enjoying what life brings after the NHL.
