Jets on Historic Pace
The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the NHL through the first four weeks. The Jets are flying, with an impressive 11-1-0 record through their first 12 games, placing them first in entire league.
While the Jets have arguably the best goalie in the world in Connor Hellebuyck, their goaltending isn't the biggest piece of their early success. Sure, the Vezina Trophy winner from 2023 is having an excellent start in his own right with a 2.33 goals against average and a .917 save percentage to boot.
What's really made them so deadly to play against is their offense. The Jets are making goal scoring look effortless through their first dozen matchups. And it's not just impressive to watch, it's bordering on a historical level of offense.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun provided some interesting insight on just how historic the Jets' impressive start is. Taking to his X account, he shared the details of the high-powered offense in Winnipeg.
The Jets are scoring at rate that the NHL hasn't seen since the 1980's. Their offense is averaging 4.92 goals per game through 12 contests. While it is still very early, as LeBrun points out, the last time a team accomplished this was the 1987-1988 Calgary Flames.
Forward Mark Scheifele is headlining the scoring parade in Winnipeg. He has seven goals and nine assists while playing in every game so far and still isn't the team's leading scorer.
That honor would belong to American-born forward Kyle Connor. The sniper has nine goals and 19 points, but even more impressive, he has recorded at least a point in every game so far this season.
The point production is coming from their blue line as well. Their top defenseman, Josh Morrissey, as well as Neal Pionk are both averaging over a point per game through the early portion of the campaign. Morrissey has 15 points and Pionk is right behind with 13.
As LeBrun points out, the offensive production is at an unsustainable clip. There's a reason why there hasn't been a team to average that many goals in nearly 40 years. But the Jets have the makings and beginnings of a historic run in 2024-2025.
