Jets Hit Two Major Milestones
The Winnipeg Jets entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break in the middle of an eight-game winning streak. After two weeks off, the Jets took on the St. Louis Blues and extended their season-high winning streaks. It took a shootout winner from star winger Kyle Connor, but the goal kept their hot stretch going.
The Jets' win cemented two important milestones for the team. They became the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-win mark and extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games.
While Connor netted the game-clincher in the shootout, the Jets' winning effort was led by forward Gabe Villardi. The 25-year-old winger scored two goals in the contest, raising his season totals to 24 goals, 27 assists, and 51 points.
He made an excellent play and showcased his tenacity with his first goal of the game. As his teammate Mark Scheifele loooked for a pass to make, Villardi pushed towards the net and drove past two St. Louis Blues defenders. Open in front, Scheifele saucered in a perfectly accurate pass on his backhand and Villardi finished the opportunity.
Later in the game, the Jets trailed by a score of 3-2. Villardi's net-front presence paid off again with an extra attacker on the ice. He redirected a shot from the point past the Blues goalie to tie the game and send it to overtime. It was another strong game from Villardi as he continues the best season of his young NHL career.
The Jets also received a stellar game from backup goalie Eric Comrie. Playing in relief of starter Connor Hellebuyck, he stopped 21 of 24 shots against him and all three shootout attempts he faced. It was an excellent performance from the veteran netminder as Hellebuyck rests and recuperates following a strong showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
