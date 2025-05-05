Five Rookies to Watch in Round Two of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Getting production from surprising places is the key to a long Stanley Cup Playoffs run. Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, the Dallas Stars, the Florida Panthers, and the Washington Capitals all received that unlikely production from first-year players, and they are moving on to Round Two. With the second round commencing, let's explore five rookies who will impact their upcoming series.
Jackson Blake
The most impressive rookie still playing in the postseason is Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake. In five games, he's scored one goal and added three assists while averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time. His play as a top-six winger was a huge reason the Canes eliminated the New Jersey Devils in five games.
Logan Stankoven
The Canes are getting strong play from two rookies in the postseason. Logan Stankoven joins Blake as the second half of the rookie duo wreaking havoc for Carolina. In the first round, Stankoven netted two goals and added an assist for good measure. Like Blake, Stankoven is a key part of the team's offensive structure and must keep producing to help the Canes defeat the Capitals.
Oskar Back
The Stars have one of the deepest forward groups in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Oskar Back has found a way to contribute from their bottom-six. He's a quick skater, a shot blocker, and tenacious forechecker. Averaging around 12 minutes of ice time through the first six postseason contests, he has has two assists and has been gaining more trust with head coach Peter DeBoer.
Ryan Leonard
Washington Capitals' winger Ryan Leonard has been adjusting quickly to life in the NHL. Playing on a line with veterans Lars Eller and Andrew Mangiapane, Leonard's still finding his way offensively. In five first-round games, he recorded just an assist while averaging 10:32 minutes of ice time. In the second round meeting against the Hurricanes, the Caps need even more from the young forward.
Mackie Samoskevich
The Florida Panthers are an absolute wagon entering the second round, and rookie Mackie Samoskevich watched the final three games of the first round from the press box. Still, when Samoskevich played, he produced. He recorded an assist in three games while averaging just under 12 minutes of ice time. In the regular season, he netted 15 goals, and that depth production could be vital against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round Two.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!