NHL Announces Return of World Cup of Hockey
The NHL is pushing forward on their plans for increased international competition. With the 4 Nations Face-Off here, and NHL players participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the best-on-best tournaments have returned. Now, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is adding on to that with the announcement of the next World Cup of Hockey in 2028.
Bettman joined NHL Players Association Executive Director Marty Walsh in a joint press conference to share the news. The exact details are not all worked out, but they did share that the plan is for this to take place in February 2028 and bids for host cities will be accepted soon. Bettman also stated that the idea currently is for at least eight countries to be involved, and he specified that they would not be doing any mixing of countries like they did when they created Team North America and Team Europe for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
The news immediately was met with praise from the hockey community. Former NHL player Chris Pronger chimed in on the update in overwhelming favor. The Stanley Cup winner discussed how it can hopefully continue to grow the game.
"Every two years is perfect to keep the best on best top of mind and grow the game," he wrote via his X account. "It will also give the top players some rest time are what are long grueling playoff runs in the off years."
One question that immediately came up with the announcement of another international tournament is whether or nor Russia will be included. With the International Ice Hockey Federation ruling them ineligible through the 2026 campaign, it's unclear if they would be reinstated by 2028. When asked about that, both Walsh and Bettman stated they are aware of the Russian NHL players' desire to rejoin international competition, but they are beholden to the IIHF and their decision before including them.
More details will be revealed over the coming months. Breakaway On SI will bring all of the latest updates and news as it becomes available.
