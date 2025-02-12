Canada Putting Perfect Record on Line at 4 Nations
Team Canada is entering the 4 Nations Face-Off as easy favorites thanks to a lineup stacked with skill, experience, and an expectation for success. More often than not, Canada is the top team at any international hockey competition, and the 4 Nations Face-Off won’t be any different.
To add to the pedigree of Team Canada, they will be captained by Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. A hockey hero who needs no introduction, the 4 Nations Face-Off serves as another opportunity for Crosby to extend quite an impressive streak at international play.
In the last three international tournaments Crosby has taken part in, he has been named Canada’s captain, and he is yet to lose while wearing the “C” on his chest. Canada has won 25 consecutive international games with Crosby on their roster, with a perfect 16-0 record coming during best-on-best tournaments.
The last time Canada lost with Crosby on their roster was during the 2010 Olympics in a round robin game against the United States. Crosby wasn’t captain of that team, but he did go on to score arguably one of the biggest goals in Canadian hockey history. The overtime “Golden Goal” to seal the gold medal for Canada in 2010 over the United States.
That perfect record will be put to the test in each match of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada may be favorites, but all four teams have incredible strengths.
Team USA has the deepest roster they’ve probably ever seen at an international tournament with by far the best goalie in the world.
Team Sweden is a sneaky choice to win the whole tournament thanks to their skill at every position and ability to play solid in every area of the ice.
Team Finland may have a defense riddled with injuries, but their offense can play shutdown hockey with the best of them and a top six that can score at will.
It’s four of the world’s top hockey countries in a short-form tournament. Crosby and Canada are riding a perfect record, but it’s been a long time since anyone has seen a best-on-best competition. There will be no easy tests at this tournament and it’s safe to say Crosby’s perfect streak is already in jeopardy.
