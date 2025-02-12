Jets Goalie Named Team USA Starter
While some of the teams at the 4 Nations Face-Off had a tough decision to make in picking their starting goalie, the United States had no hesitation over their choice. Ahead of their first game of the tournament against Team Finland, Team USA announced that Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck will get the nod as the starting netminder.
Already a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, and well on his way to winning his third, Hellebuyck is leading the Jets with an incredible 34-7-2 record in 43 games played. Tack on a .925 save percentage and 2.06 goals against average, and there is no questions regarding who Team USA’s starting goalie should be at the 4 Nations.
Sure, the United States also has Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, but Hellebuyck was the easy choice from the very beginning.
Some may criticize Hellebuyck’s recent performance in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this short-form tournament, while he’s in the midst of an MVP-worthy season, should play well for Team USA.
The United States are entering the 4 Nations Face-Off with the best roster the USA Hockey program has probably ever seen. Hellebuyck between the pipes is a big reason for that.
If an opposing team manages to gain possession against the stellar offense of Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, the Tkachuk brothers, then they have to deal with a loaded blue line. Jacob Slavin, Zach Werenski, and Adam Fox highlight a defensive group that can outperform some of the game’s best in any area of the ice.
Backstopping a star-studded lineup is the greatest goalie in the world in Hellebuyck. It may have been the obvious choice, but it’s the best one to make to give the United States a great chance at winning gold.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!