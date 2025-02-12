Panthers Forward Hoping to Play Career In Florida
The Florida Panthers boast one of the best offensive groups in the entire NHL. It's a huge reason why they are the defending Staney Cup champions. Between their captain Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaege, and Matthew Tkachuk, they have an elite crop of top-end forwards.
It wasn't always this way for the Panthers, but ever since they acquired Tkachuk their organizational outlook has completely shifted into annual championship contender. It's been a very successful two and a half seasons so far, but Tkachuk is hoping to play the rest of his career in Florida. In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi for The Sports Daily, Tkachuk said playing for the Panthers his whole career would be a dream realized.
"That would be a dream come true," he said. "That would be incredible. The best thing to happen to me was coming down here to play for the Panthers."
In his first two seasons with the club, he and the Panthers have been to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and have one championship under his belt. According to Tkachuk, it's a reflection of the incredible standard the organization sets beginning at the top with the team owners.
"The people in Florida have been unbelievable,” he said. “The people in the organization, starting with [Panthers owners] the Violas, and Bill Zito and everybody else have treated me and my family like absolute gold. This is the plan, to continue to give myself and my team a chance to win year in and year out."
Through 52 games this season, Tkachuk is already giving all of himself to the Cats and their Stanley Cup defense. He is again one of the team's best players and leading scorers, with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points. The 27-year-old forward is planning to be a top player for Florida for years to come, and hopefully for the remainder of his NHL career.
