Senators' Hot Streak Echoes Legendary 2015 Playoff Run

The Ottawa Senators have been on a roll over their road trip, and this run is echoing their legendary 2015 playoff run in ways that have fans believing again. The club welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to Canadian Tire Centre over the weekend as they ride an 8-2-2 surge that has earned 18 points over 12 games dating back to January 25.

That marks the first time Ottawa has collected this many points in any 12-game stretch since March 3-23, 2015, when Andrew Hammond led the club to a 10-1-1 record during the famous "Hamburglar" run. The parallels between that magical spring and the current surge have rekindled hope for a playoff berth.

Feb 7, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond (30) warms up prior to the start of the first period against the St. Louis Blues at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa sits at 73 points through 64 games, just outside the Eastern Conference wild card picture but very much alive in the race. The Senators trail Columbus by one point and sit five points back of Boston for the second wild card spot with 18 games remaining.

Road Warriors Return Home

The Senators have played just two home games since January, spending most of the past six weeks grinding through a grueling road schedule. They return home from a 4-0-1 road trip that pushed their season road record to 18-12-4, matching their entire road win total from last season.

Ottawa needs just two more road victories to reach 20 for the first time since 2016-17, when the club went 22-17-2 away from home. The improvement in road performance has been crucial to their playoff push.

"Our game didn't change when we went on the road from when we were playing at home, and we're not planning on changing it now," head coach Travis Green said.

Stutzle Leads Offensive Surge

Tim Stützle enters the weekend riding a 14-game point streak dating back to January 24 against Carolina. The German center has compiled eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points during the run, already his second streak of that length this season after posting another 13-game run from December 9 through January 5.

Brady Tkachuk is riding a personal six-game point streak dating back to February 5. The stretch represents the second-longest of his career, trailing only a nine-game run from last season. Trade deadline acquisition Warren Foegele will also make his first home appearance in front of his new fanbase.

"I think just being an Ontario guy, anytime you can come close to home is a pretty special feeling," Foegele said after morning skate. "Points are so crucial at this time of the year that I think tonight will be a really good game."

A big part of this has been their renewed goals per game. Ottawa has posted a 2.08 goals-against average since January 28, the best mark in the NHL during that span. With the franchise making short work of the Canucks earlier this week, they hope they can beat the dominant Ducks in the same fashion and get one step closer to the postseason.

