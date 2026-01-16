Senators Goalie Returns to Practice After Leave of Absence

After a lengthy personal leave of absence, Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark finally returned to practice on Jan. 16. It was the first time Ullmark had skated with his fellow teammates since he departed from the club on Dec. 28 due to personal reasons. He’s been out of the lineup for the past nine games.

“Awesome to see. Happy that he’s back skating with the group,” Senators head coach Travis Green said after his team’s practice, per TSN Sports' Claire Hanna. “Just looks positive and looks good out there. We’re taking it day by day.”

No other timeline was announced regarding when Ullmark will return to game action, but his presence at practice is a sign that he could be back in the crease any day now.

Linus Ullmark skated with the Senators today for the first time since taking a leave of absence on December 28.



There is no timetable for his return, head coach Travis Green announced. pic.twitter.com/YInXYkMWvv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2026

Ullmark’s Personal Leave of Absence Has Been Tumultuous

When it was announced that Ullmark would be leaving the team on a personal leave of absence, the Senators put out a statement pledging their full support for their star goalie. A couple of weeks later, after rumors spread online surrounding the reason for Ullmark’s absence from the team, Ottawa once again put out a statement, this time rebuking the “completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club.”

A statement from President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. pic.twitter.com/aTb7taO2av — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 9, 2026

“Linus is away from our team for personal reasons and he has the entire organization’s support,” the statement, which was put out on the evening of Jan. 8, read. “We asked that people respect his privacy, but clearly that request was not heard by the lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet. We are disgusted that outside forces are attempting to disrupt our hockey club. This statement will put an end to the ridiculous speculation that has spread online.”

The Senators Could Really Use Ullmark’s Presence

Dec 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during a break in the action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With Ullmark out of the lineup, the Senators are 4-5 over their last nine games, allowing 33 goals over that stretch. That’s not terrible, but with Ullmark’s stellar play in the crease, one has to imagine that’ll improve once he returns. It needs to happen soon, too. Ottawa currently finds itself near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings — only the Columbus Blue Jackets, who just fired their head coach, and the New York Rangers, who just announced they’re essentially selling the farm — are behind the Senators. Still, only seven points separate the team from the second Wild Card spot, meaning that a hot run over the next couple months could see it in the playoffs.

If that is to happen, then Ullmark will most certainly be a major reason why.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!