Senators Release Statement After False Linus Ullmark Rumors

The Ottawa Senators released a statement denying any rumors surrounding goalie Linus Ullmark's absence from the team.
Dec 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during a break in the action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during a break in the action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With rumors swirling surrounding the reason Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark has been away from the club, the team released a statement denying any claims made online.

“Our organization was extremely disappointed to read the completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club,” a statement from Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios, which was released on the evening of Jan. 8, said. “Linus is away from our team for personal reasons and he has the entire organization’s support.”

The statement went on to say the Senators “are disgusted that outside forces are attempting to disrupt our hockey club” and that “this statement will put an end to the ridiculous speculation that has spread online.”

The rumors first began to surface on the morning of Jan. 8. The Senators made their statement later in the day.

Ullmark Remains on Personal Leave

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmar
Dec 23, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (35) reacts to a goal scored in overtime by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) (Not Pictured) at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Ullmark has been absent from the Senators since he was granted a personal leave of absence on Dec. 28. Prior to leaving the team for what was said to be an indefinite amount of time, the 32-year-old from Sweden had a 14-8-5 record, along with a .881 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average.

“Linus has the full support of our organization during this time,” Staios said in a statement made when Ullmark’s personal leave of absence was first announced. The team had no other comments at that time “out of respect to Linus.”

Ullmark was acquired by the Senators from the Boston Bruins following the 2023-24 season and has appeared in a combined 72 games throughout his two seasons in Canada’s capital. He has accumulated a .899 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average with the Senators. Overall, the one-time Vezina Trophy winner has a career .914 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average.

The Senators Are Still in the Race

Ottawa Senators goalie Leevi Merilaine
Jan 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Ottawa Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen (1) looks at the clock during second period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

With Ullmark gone, the Senators have turned to Leevi Merilainen to pick up the slack in the crease. Through 15 games, Merilainen, a 23-year-old from Finland who has appeared in just 29 games throughout his brief NHL career, is 6-8 with a .868 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average so far during the 2025-26 season.

Since Dec. 28, the Senators have won just two games, which is part of a bigger slide that has sent the team toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Still, the franchise’s postseason aspirations are not dead and gone, as just five points separate it from the second Wild Card spot.

Seth Dowdle
