Senators Address Goalie Need With 525-Game Veteran

The Ottawa Senators made a desperation move to address their goaltending crisis, signing veteran James Reimer to a one-year contract for the remainder of the season. The deal carries an annual value of $850,000 and provides Ottawa with experienced depth as they navigate the worst goaltending in the NHL.

General manager Steve Staios announced the signing this past weekend, bringing in a netminder with 525 games of NHL experience at a time when the Senators desperately need stability between the pipes. Ottawa currently ranks dead last in the league with a .868 save percentage, a shocking collapse from last season when they posted a respectable .901 mark.

Crisis Behind the Move

The signing addresses immediate concerns created by Linus Ullmark's personal leave of absence. The starting goaltender has been away from the team since late December, and his absence has exposed serious depth issues.

Backup Leevi Merilainen has struggled mightily in relief, most notably surrendering eight goals in a lopsided loss to Colorado. The Senators have lost five of seven games since Ullmark left and are at risk of missing the playoffs despite having a top-ten offense.

The team scores 2.7 goals per 60 minutes at even strength and ranks in the top ten on the power play, but cannot overcome the defensive breakdowns and poor goaltending.

Veteran Experience

Reimer brings 15 seasons of NHL experience to Ottawa. The 37-year-old has compiled a record of 225-187-65 with a career goals-against average of 2.89 and save percentage of .910 over 525 regular season games.

A fourth-round pick by Toronto in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer spent his first eight professional seasons with the Maple Leafs organization. He has since played for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks.

NEWS RELEASE: #Sens agree to one-year contract with goaltender James Reimer: https://t.co/dO2X6iA7EG



COMMUNIQUÉ: Les #Sens accordent un contrat d'un an au gardien James Reimer: https://t.co/zFw4Op6WwY — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 12, 2026

He spent most of last season with Buffalo, posting a 10-8-2 record in 22 games with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Recent Activity

The Manitoba native remained active during the offseason, representing Team Canada at the Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland in December, appearing in two games. He signed a professional tryout with Toronto before the season but was released in October after the Maple Leafs claimed Cayden Primeau off waivers.

Reimer initially joined the Senators organization on a professional tryout with the AHL's Belleville franchise. He made his debut Sunday against Rochester, allowing six goals on 28 shots in an overtime loss. Despite the rough outing, Ottawa moved forward with the NHL contract.

The Senators become Reimer's eighth NHL organization, making him a genuine journeyman who has provided steady backup goaltending throughout his career. Ottawa hopes his veteran presence can help stabilize their crease until Ullmark returns and provide reliable depth for a team that cannot afford to continue giving up goals at their current rate.

