Rookie Goalie Keeping Senators Playoff Hopes Alive
While the Ottawa Senators navigate the second half of the regular season without their starting goalie, their playoff hopes remain alive. That's in no small part due to the play of their rookie goaltender Leevi Merilainen, who has helped the team bring their record to 23-18-4 through 45 games.
After taking down the Boston Bruins, the Senators catapulted over their division rival for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The 6-5 victory was the fifth straight start for Merilainen, and it was the fifth straight game that the team has recorded a point. Winning four of those games and dropping the other in overtime, the 22-year-old netminder has quickly come in and played the role of savior for Ottawa's 2025 playoff hopes.
It's quite the run the rookie net minder is on. Over his past five starts, he's not only led the team to victories, he's been a brick wall. With a 24-save effort against the New York Islanders and a 29-save effort against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he posted his first two career shutouts in the NHL. He nearly had his third and his second straight against the Washington Capitals until he allowed the only and game-winning goal in overtime to Alex Ovechkin.
With Merilainen in net, the Senators have been red-hot. In addition to wins over the Bruins, Islanders, and Penguins, they also earned an impressive victory over Western Conference powerhouse the Dallas Stars.
While still technically a rookie, this is the second NHL season Merilainen's started for the Senators. The 2020 third-round draft pick made his NHL debut during the 2022-2023 campaign, making two starts. He'd spend the next two seasons improving and developing in the American Hockey League before getting his second opportunity. He's making it count, however, as he's guiding the Sens to a playoff spot in the absence of their star goalie.
