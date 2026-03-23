Senators Team to Watch In Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

The Ottawa Senators are hitting their stride at the perfect time, and it might be just enough to propel them into a playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators are one of five teams battling for the two Wild Card positions in the East. The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders hold those two spots currently, but the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are neck-and-neck with the Senators as all three hunt down those postseason positions.

Winners of two consecutive contests and boasting a record of 7-2-1, the Sens have put themselves in an excellent position. Each of these squads have a chance, but there's a few reasons why the Senators stand out as the team to watch in this heated race.

Underrated, Yet Key Additions

The Senators made one of the most underrated moves before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline when they acquired veteran forward Warren Foegele from the Los Angeles Kings. At the time, it was a depth move that captured few headlines as he posted just nine points in 47 games with the Kings this season after scoring 24 the year before.

Through the first eight games of his stint with the Senators, however, Foegele has been one of the most impressive additions of any team in the NHL. He's scored four goals and added an assist for five points.

And that boost of offense doesn't go into the defensive skillset Foegele brings. He's fast on loose pucks, kills penalties, throws his body around and brings the perfect energy needed every shift. For a player averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time with the Sens, he's found a way to become extremely impactful at the perfect time.

Mar 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Warren Foegele (37) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Goal Differential Matters

One of the simplest, yet biggest predictors of making the postseason and finding success there is goal differential. The best teams every year carry positive goal differentials, and as the playoff race reaches its apex, the signs are positive for Ottawa.

The Senators sport a +21 goal differential through 69 games. That figure is the highest among all five teams jockeying for a Wild Card spot.

Add it all up, and Ottawa is rolling along. The Sens are playing their best hockey, and with 13 games remaining in their regular season schedule, they are the team to watch in this Eastern Conference playoff race.

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